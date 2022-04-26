Marina Police looking for three burglary suspects

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police Department said they are looking for three suspects who attempted to burglarize a business on the 300 block of Reservation Road on Saturday.

Police said the burglary happened on April 23 from around 12:30 a.m. to 1:55 a.m.

The suspects were last seen driving away in a silver Toyota Sienna van toward Crescent Avenue and Reservation Road.

One male suspect was seen wearing a black facemask, grey hooded sweater with a Raiders logo, black gloves and burgundy pants.

A second male suspect was wearing a black cap with a yellow brim, white face cover, black jacket, and navy-blue pants.

A female suspect was seen wearing jeans and a black hooded coat.

If anyone can identify the suspects, please email Detective Peliova at cpeliova@cityofmarina.org or call at 831-884-1228.

