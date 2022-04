ST. PETERSBURG -- Roughly one hour before first pitch on Tuesday, Scott Servais emerged from the visiting dugout at Tropicana Field and stepped back into his role as Mariners manager. Servais, who flew out of Seattle bright and early, was sidelined since last Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. First-base coach Kristopher Negrón had served as acting manager in Servais’ stead, and hitting coach Tony Arnerich filled in for third-base coach Manny Acta, who is still sidelined after testing positive. The Mariners won four of their five games with the skipper out.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO