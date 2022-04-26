ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona firefighters rescue man stuck in gap

By Fox News
Firefighters in Arizona helped rescue a man who became trapped after he fell into a tight gap between a shipping container and a wall, authorities said Sunday.

Fire crews from Phoenix and Glendale responded to 16th Avenue and Hatcher Road on Sunday afternoon after the man slipped while walking on top of the shipping container, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The man fell about 10 feet and became lodged between the box and a wall, officials said.

“Technical Rescue Teams decided to deploy a heavy-duty airbag to move the container the 12 inches needed to then rescue the man,” the department said. “Once moved, the patient was able to position himself in a way that firefighters could assist him out of the tight space.”

The man, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries from the fall and was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

The man fell nearly 10 feet down in between the container and a wall.
Phoenix Fire Department/Facebook
The man has non-life threatening injuries.
Phoenix Fire Department/Facebook

