Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend Warmer temperatures this weekend will cause increased melting of the snowpack across the Southeast Interior, with the amount of melt water increasing dramatically. Today and Friday will see highs in the 40s to upper 50s, with temperatures this weekend in the 50s to around 60, while overnight lows will only fall to around freezing for much of the area. The warm temperatures will continue the rapid melting of the snowpack that we have seen for the last few days. Snow will melt quickest on south facing slopes and around buildings and pavement. Most of the Southeast Interior still has a significant amount of water in the saturated snow pack that has not been released. Water will continue to pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen or drainage is poor. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop as the snowmelt accelerates. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground. Water is making its way into the water system and overflow can be found on many of the still frozen lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. For the latest Warning, Advisories and forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO