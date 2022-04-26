ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish x Nike collab: Where can I get the Air Force 1 sneakers?

By Sabrina Picou
ON APRIL 11, 2022, Billie Eilish revealed on her Twitter that she collaborated with Nike on Air Force 1 sneakers.

Billie Eilish and Nike have teamed up to reveal their new Air Force 1 sneakers.

Billie Eilish and Nike have collaborated on a pair of Air Force 1s called Mushroom Credit: The Mega Agency

Where can I get the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers?

The new sneakers are made from "environmentally preferred materials" and are being sold on the Nike website.

Billie's Air Force 1s are also being sold on the Nike SNKRS app.

Fans can also visit the official Billie Eilish website to shop the Mushroom sneakers.

Upon the April 24 release day, they have sold out on the official selling platforms.

However, for fans who missed the April 24 drop they can shop resellers like eBay, GOAT, and StockX for the shoes.

How much do the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers cost?

The Mushroom Air Force 1s are listed on the Nike website for $170.

The price is the same across the other official retailers for the shoes.

Billie and Nike have also released clothing in this release.

In the collection, there is also a Fleece hoodie, sweatpants, and a T-shirt.

The hoodie and sweatpants are each $100 while the T-shirt is listed for $45.

They are a beige desert sand color and feature the iconic Nike swoosh along with Billie's name.

What has Billie Eilish said about the collaboration?

On April 11 Billie's official Twitter account announced the shoes.

Billie Eilish and Nike released the Mushroom Air Force 1 on April 24, 2022 Credit: The Mega Agency

"Billie has reimagined the iconic @Nike Air Force 1, alongside a new apparel collection featuring a hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatpants. The new shoe and related apparel will launch April 24th on http://store.billieeilish.com and April 25th on the Nike SNKRS app."

In a release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter Eilish also said that the collaboration was rooted in respect.

"The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own," Eilish said.

"It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh."

The original Nike Air Force 1 was released four decades ago in 1982.

Billie's Mushroom Air Force 1s are designed with the environment in mind.

The Air Force 1s are made with "a synthetic nubuck material made from post-consumer recycled content."

The website also states that they are inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3.

