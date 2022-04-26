ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Less parking leads to more issues for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport travelers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will began renovations for its South Parking Deck renewal project on Sunday, May 1.

While the airport is looking to improve airport access, travelers will be impacted by the closure of the deck.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spoke with a passenger who said if you’re traveling out of Hartsfield-Jackson, you need to arrive early.

“If you’re trying to find space, I would give yourself a little bit of time, especially with this traffic,” traveler Katie Sullivan said.

Huddleston found dozens of vehicles parking illegally, possibly due to the elimination of parking spaces while the renewal project is underway.

The project will close a total of 2,500 stalls, airport officials said.

As for travelers who park in areas they shouldn’t, Jai Ferrell, Assistant Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson, said there is no reason customers should park this way.

“Hartsfield Jackson has over 31,000 on airport parking spaces, so the 2,500 that are impacted from our South Deck renewal project are just a drop in the bucket of still being able to park here at the airport, be tethered and take flight very quickly,” Ferrell said.

Travelers can also use other options such as MARTA, Rideshare, or the new ATL West Parking Deck.

Ferrell said travelers forgot that when traveling Delta on the airport’s southside, the northside decks are still available for parking.

“All folks have to do is really take the north side and walk right across the atrium and still do their same flight path that they would normally take,” she said.

The project is set to be completed by January 2023.

#Parking Spaces#Traveler#Wsb Tv News#Marta
