ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

St. Mary’s baseball returns home with a big win

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOdJh_0fK364Pc00

LYNN — Any thoughts that the St. Mary’s baseball team may get off to a sluggish start following last week’s trip down to Myrtle Beach were quickly erased Monday afternoon, as the Spartans dominated on both sides of the field to earn a 10-0 win over Cardinal Spellman in five innings at Fraser Field.

It was a stellar, albeit short, performance for senior ace Aiven Cabral, who earned the win on the mound after pitching three scoreless, no-hit innings in which he struck out each of the nine batters he faced. Josh Doney came on to pitch the final two innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

The offensive side of things was just as impressive for St. Mary’s, as John Nowicki led the Spartans by going 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Zach Fisher (1-for-2) and Aiven Cabral (1-for-2, double) each had two RBI in the win, while Tad Giardina went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Cam McGonagle, Chris Champa and Justin Jennings each had one hit in the winning effort.

The Spartans did what they do best early in this game — taking advantage of an opportunity to push some runs across in the bottom of the first. After staying patient and drawing three straight walks to load the bases, Nowicki stepped in and laced a bases-clearing triple to give St. Mary’s the early 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Giardina knocked Nowicki home with an RBI double.

After Cabral struck out the side for the second straight inning, he helped his own cause in the bottom of the second when he knocked an RBI double to score Jack Marks and make it 5-0.

A single and two walks loaded up the bases once again for the Spartans in the bottom of the third, and this time it was Fisher who came through with the big hit by hitting a two-run single back up the middle to push the lead to 7-0.

The bottom of the fourth was the only inning in which the Spartans didn’t generate a run, but they quickly made up for that in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of singles and an error once again loaded the bases, and this time Cabral launched a deep RBI sacrifice fly to center field to push another run across. Next up was Nowicki, who ripped a hard grounder to shortstop that was subsequently thrown away — allowing two runners to come home and end the game via the 10-run rule.

St. Mary’s (6-3) hosts Archbishop Williams Friday night (7) under the lights at Fraser Field.

The post St. Mary’s baseball returns home with a big win appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Itemlive.com

Swampscott baseball outlasts Winthrop

WINTHROP — After battling through three scoreless innings at Veterans Field, the Swampscott baseball team scored five runs over the final four innings to pick up a 5-2 win over The post Swampscott baseball outlasts Winthrop appeared first on Itemlive.
WINTHROP, MA
WJON

Prep Baseball Update – April 27, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lynn, MA
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Romesentinel.com

RFA JV girls softball evens mark to 3-3

NEW HARTFORD — The Rome Free Academy junior varsity girls softball team improved to 3-3 on the season with a 6-5 win over New Hartford on Monday in New Hartford. The Black Knights got off to an early 6-1 lead, but eighth-grade pitcher Madison Safin held off the late rally by eighth-grader Alex French and the Spartans. Safin led the Black Knights with 14 strikeouts in a complete game win.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Herald News

Wednesday's High School scores: Durfee softball falls late; Martin pitches SBR to victory

BRIDGEWATER — The Durfee softball team took its show on the road Wednesday and went toe-to-toe with Southeast Conference opponent Bridgewater-Raynham. The Hilltoppers kept it close throughout before the Trojans opened up the game late and came away with an 18-6 mercy-rule victory over Durfee at a windy, blustery day at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School. Emily Curran...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy