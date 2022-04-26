Apple hired the same anti-union law firm as Starbucks: report

This week in Silicon Valley bias: Google is planning to tell enterprise users of its word processor that words like "motherboard" and "landlord" are insufficiently inclusive for use in polite company. We won't actually be forbidden to use those words. Yet. Though that future has apparently already arrived in Mountain View, where at least one source says that "mainboard" is the only acceptable term for the electronics that used to honor the women who raised us. In another blow for freedom, as it's now defined in the Valley, Twitter will suppress all climate ads that contradict the views a panel of government-appointed scientist-politicos. Apparently suppressing talk that contradicted CDC scientist-politicians worked so well that Twitter is rushing to double down, presumably under the slogan, "You'll pry these red pencils from our cold, dead fingers, Elon!"

