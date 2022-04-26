ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple hired the same anti-union law firm as Starbucks: report

By A. Khalid
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple hired Littler Mendelson — an anti-union law firm known for high-profile clients such as Starbucks, McDonald’s and Nissan — reported The Verge. The decision to retain the firm comes shortly after 100 workers at Apple's retail location in Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall petitioned the National Labor Relations Board last week to...

www.engadget.com

TechCrunch

Twitter is protecting its source code from disgruntled employees, reports say

Twitter declined to comment on the matter. After the company announced it would accept Musk’s offer to buy the publicly traded platform, it wasn’t immediately clear to Twitter’s 7,000 employees how their day-to-day would change. Even after a company all-hands, where CEO Parag Agrawal reassured the team that no layoffs were planned “at this time,” employees were still left with questions about how they would fare in Musk’s takeover.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
pymnts

B2B Sourcing Platform BuyHive Launches in US, UK

BuyHive, a Hong Kong-based B2B global sourcing platform, announced Monday it had launched local operations in markets in the U.S. and U.K. According to a news release, BuyHive hopes to support the sourcing and procurement needs for a fast-growing base of third-party sellers. The company recently debuted its global Expert Sourcing Network, which lets American and European sellers hire local experts in all major Asian countries for their sourcing.
BUSINESS
Engadget

The Morning After: Elon Musk is buying Twitter

This morning’s tech headlines are heavy on Musk. While the SpaceX and Tesla boss is still chasing hyperloop glory, yesterday — more than anyone else would have likely paid for the social network. Musk has already said he’ll take the company private and added he wants to upgrade...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Microsoft Isn't Finished Buying Game Companies

Clawing your way to the top of the video game industry pyramid, in terms of pure revenue, is a very difficult task. Chinese game company Tencent (TCEHY) has been king of it for some time now with a reported $70 billion in revenue. Two of its biggest mobile games, "PUBG:Battlegrounds"...
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Why does Google hate mothers?

This week in Silicon Valley bias: Google is planning to tell enterprise users of its word processor that words like "motherboard" and "landlord" are insufficiently inclusive for use in polite company. We won't actually be forbidden to use those words. Yet. Though that future has apparently already arrived in Mountain View, where at least one source says that "mainboard" is the only acceptable term for the electronics that used to honor the women who raised us. In another blow for freedom, as it's now defined in the Valley, Twitter will suppress all climate ads that contradict the views a panel of government-appointed scientist-politicos. Apparently suppressing talk that contradicted CDC scientist-politicians worked so well that Twitter is rushing to double down, presumably under the slogan, "You'll pry these red pencils from our cold, dead fingers, Elon!"
INTERNET
CNBC

Nasdaq loses nearly 4%, hits fresh low for 2022

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday with shares selling off into the close, as investors dumped equities on fears of an economic slowdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% and hit a fresh 52-week low to close at 12,490.74. The index retreated further into bear market territory, sitting now about 23% off its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 809.28 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% at 4,175.20.
STOCKS
Engadget

Verizon fires worker for union organizing, CWA alleges

Successfully voted to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA). Now the company has fired Jesse Mason, a worker at the nearby Seattle Northgate and Aurora Village locations. He contends his sudden separation from the company was an illegal attempt to prevent more stores from organizing, and has, with the help of the CWA, filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against the company with the National Labor Relations Board.
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

CONFIRMED: Apple Moves Away From Payment Card Manager Discover

The comment follows reports of Apple suddenly starting to show the Visa logo on newly generated Apple Cash cards last week. Up to that point, Apple was creating Apple Cash virtual debit cards on the Discover network thanks to a partnership with the Green Dot Corporation, but now new cards are generated on the Visa network and bear its logo.
BUSINESS
Engadget

EU warns Elon Musk that Twitter must follow local content rules to avoid ban

Elon Musk may be buying Twitter to loosen its content moderation, but he might not get to be quite as free-wheeling as he'd like. European Union internal market commissioner Thierry Breton told The Financial Times in an interview that Musk's Twitter will still be subject to EU regulations, including the new Digital Services Act governing efforts to fight misinformation. The Tesla chief is "welcome," but "there are rules" he still has to follow, Breton said.
BUSINESS

