Alabama Arby’s worker allegedly threw hot grease on customer
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arby’s employee was arrested Saturday after throwing hot grease onto a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru....fox2now.com
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arby’s employee was arrested Saturday after throwing hot grease onto a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru....fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 1