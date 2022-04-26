Skaug, Furner, Kenagy running for District 10, Seat B representative

Bruce Skaug, Beverlee Furner, and Coral Kenagy are Republicans running for the District 10, Seat B representative position. The district encompasses parts of Nampa, Middleton, Star, and some areas west of Caldwell .

The race for District 10 representative, Seat B, has only Republican candidates running to fill it. Since there are no Democratic candidates or candidates from other parties running for the seat, whichever candidate wins the primary on May 17 effectively wins the seat. The Idaho Press caught up with Skaug and Furner to learn more about them and their plans if elected.

Kenagy did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

AN ATTORNEY AND REPRESENTATIVE, AND A SEMI-RETIRED NURSE PRACTIONER

Skaug , a Nampa resident, was first elected in 2020 as a representative for District 12, Seat A. During his term, he gained a reputation for crafting and getting legislation passed, he said.

“I didn’t even know if I’d pass a single bill, or even if I cared to my first term,” Skaug said. “It turns out, I have some skill at getting bills passed through the legislature, and have over a dozen of them that are now law,” he said.

Skaug pointed to House Bill 220 that made it so that Planned Parenthood and similar organizations can no longer receive state tax dollars.

Furner is a retired nurse practitioner from Middleton. She has served as the head of a neonatal unit and the head of an emergency room, among other hospital leadership roles. Most recently, she operated her own clinic, and saw every kind of patient from routine annual exams to those experiencing a mental health crisis, she said. But when the pandemic arrived in 2020, her clinic was deemed nonessential, and she decided to close for good.

“I’m still young enough to return to the workforce,” Furner said, “I just think my path is going a different direction.”

Furner also served six years on the Middleton City Council. After making an effort to view the previous legislative session, in person or virtually, she decided she could see herself in a representative role.

SKAUG’S PRIORITIES: INFRASTRUCTURE, PROPERTY TAXES

Skaug says his first priority if elected is to maintain funding for essential infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, as well as funding state police and other essential government functions. But he is also interested in passing legislation to limit state and federal government overreach, he said.

“The government, just by its nature, wants to overreach into our lives, both state and federal,” Skaug said. “So, I’ll try to pass bills to limit the feds and the state government when they start to intrude in our lives through bureaucracy.”

In the most recent session, Skaug wrote House Bill 590, which prevents state agencies from interfering with settlement agreements between employers and injured workers, he said.

Skaug says he would also introduce legislation to address property tax relief for homeowners. While the current homeowner’s exemption is for up to $125,000, Skaug would like to see that raised to $200,000.

“That’s real money that you’re not going to get taxed on your property, and the cities were for it as well,” Skaug said, adding that he makes an effort to proactively check in with his city’s mayor and city council members on issues that could affect them. Given that the new district covers additional cities, Skaug said he would make sure to check in with those leaders on legislation as well.

Skaug says he supported the Texas-style senate bill that would ban most abortions in Idaho, and would plan on supporting additional pro-life legislation if elected.

FURNER’S PRIORITIES: MENTAL HEALTH, EDUCATION, PROPERTY TAXES

Eleven years ago, one of Furner’s sons attempted suicide, but survived. Between that experience, and seeing patients and families whose children died by suicide, Furner thinks discussions about mental health should be more mainstream.

She has tried to bring up the subject with elected officials and law enforcement, but people do not seem to take the problem seriously, she said. Idaho consistently places in the top 10 states for the rate of suicide, as previously reported .

She thinks that discussing it more in schools, and working simultaneously to address issues such as bullying could make a difference.

Furner also expressed concern that school funding is not keeping pace with growth.

“Maybe it’s time in this state to start talking about impact fees for schools,” Furner said, referring to the fees cities such as Nampa collect on new development to help pay for services. “It would take a statutory change in Idaho code, but I think it is possible.”

Finally, Furner is concerned about residents, particularly seniors, being displaced by high property taxes.

“This property tax could take most seniors out of the valley and out of Idaho because they can’t keep affording the property taxes,” Furner said. “Their houses may be paid off, they may be on limited incomes, and it’s tough to get that bill that doubles and triples every year.”

In considering where property relief will come from, Furner emphasized the importance of balancing the budget, though she said she is unsure how exactly she would approach it.

DIFFERENCES OF OPINION

While Furner agreed with Skaug’s voting choices on many issues, there were a handful of times she disagreed, she said. One of those was on HB 666 , the bill that would have charged librarians with a misdemeanor and fined them for checking out explicit material to minors.

“I never want to see a librarian put in jail or fined for a kid in there getting something on the internet or in a book that they shouldn’t see,” Furner said, noting that kids often have access to internet use through personal cell phones.

Skaug denied that the bill, if passed, would have targeted librarians, adding that it “put library employees on the on the same level as all other adults” and “provided exceptions for educational and artistic materials.”