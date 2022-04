Montana’s spring weather has finally made it. Anglers were relieved to have some calmer sunny days for fishing on Flathead Lake during the sixth weekend of 2022 Spring Mack Days. All three days of the weekend fishing were warmer and the water was more settled. There’s a neck-and-neck race of experienced anglers vying for the overall event lead. The top two anglers have each been in first place before and each have won the event. Current leader Kolton Turner won in 2021, with Jason Mahlen in second. Kolton was second in 2019 and third in 2020. Jason, currently in second,...

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO