E Ink Gallery 3 Brings Color ePaper To Foldables And Rollables
E Ink has introduced a new electronic "paper" display that not only sports bright colors, but can also be used on ereaders that fold like actual...www.slashgear.com
E Ink has introduced a new electronic "paper" display that not only sports bright colors, but can also be used on ereaders that fold like actual...www.slashgear.com
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0