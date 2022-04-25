Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, April 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - To say that things have been going well on the development front at the Eastpointe and Newpointe Plazas in Clarksburg and just minutes away from Bridgeport is not hyperbole. Actually, calling it well may be a bit of an understatement. It all started after one of...

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO