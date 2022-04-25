Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, April 25

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia lawmakers sent a letter to USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting swift approval of the Interchange Justification Report for the proposed Harmony Grove Interchange in Morgantown. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman David McKinley say the project will drive economic development...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of April, we’re honoring Christian Marsh. Marsh gives his time to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, his church, family, and more. Whether it’s...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the first military signing week in West Virginia. All around the state students are being recognized for joining our country’s military. Lieutenant David Sullivan said it’s a great way to honor those students. “It’s such an opportunity to be able to...
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Glenville State University students, a recent graduate, and a professor recently took part in the 2022 Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia. The conference took place at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh last month. Students Zoe Yates and Anna Childers, Associate Professor of English Dr. Marjorie Stewart...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Funding for Alzheimer’s and stroke research is coming to WVU. West Virginia’s two senators announced $420,000 to help WVU’s pursuit to advance our understanding of the affects of aging on the brain. This comes just days after Rachel McNeel, a WVU student, presented...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - ALDI hosted a grand opening Thursday morning for its newest location in Marion County. The new ALDI location is located in White Hall, in the Middletown Commons shopping center. The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plant to become the third-largest U.S. grocery...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Projects to pave roads all around the state of West Virginia were among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. Of the 21 construction projects awarded, 7 of those are in north central West Virginia. The following are the seven projects that were...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The summer programming options at the Citynet Center have been announced. The second season of summer camp brings exciting opportunities for children in Harrison County and beyond to join over six million children who participate in summer camps nationwide. This year’s summer programs include the following:...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - To say that things have been going well on the development front at the Eastpointe and Newpointe Plazas in Clarksburg and just minutes away from Bridgeport is not hyperbole. Actually, calling it well may be a bit of an understatement. It all started after one of...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a new coffee shop in Bridgeport!. Stonewall Coffee held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. This is their second location in Harrison County. The other location is in Clarksburg. It’s located at 1219 Johnson Ave., just across the street from Sheetz. The original Stonewall...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only the fourth City Manager in Bridgeport’s history will be sworn in on Monday. Brian Newton, who recently served as the city manager of Fremont, Nebraska, will begin his duties as Bridgeport’s fourth city manager, according to Connect Bridgeport. Newton replaces Randy Wetmore, who...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Morgantown’s City Ambassadors were supposed to start their job in the community on April 27. However, Special Projects Coordinator for the city, Vanessa Reaves, said they were still waiting on uniforms to begin the program. Reaves said revitalization was what inspired the city to bring in...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local veteran was honored for his service in Clarksburg on Wednesday. Paul McCue, a former U.S. Navy Seaman from Clarksburg, enlisted when he was 17 years old in 1943 when the U.S. was in the midst of World War II. He is now 96 years...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Midterm election season is officially here. Today is the start of the 10-day early voting window in the Mountain State. Between now and Saturday May 7th any registered voter can submit their ballot in West Virginia. John Spires, the Harrison County Clerk said all voters have...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several collection sites all across the area for National Drug Take Back Day. The event is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The collection sites include community police, sheriff and state police officers, fire departments, and pharmacies and grocery stores.
