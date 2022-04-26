ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What Alabama companies posted the most online job ads in March?

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ORrL_0fK31Iw000

(WHNT) — Online job advertisements in Alabama were up 51% in March when compared to the same time in 2021.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Labor’s (ADOL) Labor Market Information (LMI) Division, in March 2022, there were 105,241 online job ads, up 51% from March 2021. The monthly total of online job ads was up 12.6% total with just over 35,000 new online ads.

Some Alabamians call for end to Confederate Memorial Day

The five jobs with the most online job ads are registered nurses, retail salespeople, sales representatives, retail supervisors, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Here are the companies with the most online job postings in March:

  1. Huntsville Hospital: 1,547
  2. UAB Health System: 1,514
  3. Baptist Health: 630
  4. Walmart / Sam’s: 617
  5. University of South Alabama: 590
  6. Regions: 563
  7. Encompass Health: 549
  8. East Alabama Medical Center: 540
  9. Auburn University: 493
  10. Lowe’s: 479

The data was compiled from all online postings throughout the state, including those posted on AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, the state’s job board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Postings#Whnt#Lmi Rrb Division#Alabamians#Huntsville Hospital#Baptist Health#Auburn University
AL.com

15 Alabama counties with the worst commutes

No. 1 - Greene County. Means of transportation: drove alone (72.7%), carpooled (23.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3%) Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.9%) No. 3 - Blount County. Average commute time: 34.4 minutes. #122...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
WAAY-TV

Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis Part 1

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry investigates North Alabama's fentanyl crisis. "So what we've seen from the beginning of this year to the beginning of last year, we've seized almost seven times the amount of fentanyl off the streets," North Alabama Drug Task Force Commander Lt. Jason Ramsey said. Making getting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 6 states with no needle exchange, has nation’s highest opioid rate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on. Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy