It took five bond measures, a multi-million-dollar state grant and two years of construction to complete, but the highly-anticipated new Toledo High School is officially open. The new school replaces the old high school that was subject to water incursion, electrical and seismic deficits, poor insulation and ventilation, and a host of other difficulties that made teaching and learning difficult, according to a news release from the Toledo School District.

3 DAYS AGO