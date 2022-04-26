ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Luers baseball, Homestead softball win on Monday

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers baseball topped East Noble 10-1 at the ASH Centre while Homestead softball edged Bishop Dwenger 7-5 to headline area prep action on the diamond Monday night.

Nate Heflin of Luers led the Knights going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI while Paul Birkmeier and Qwenton Roach each added two hits.

Dwenger’s Lexi Linder hit two home runs while teammate Hannah Harnish hit one, but it was not enough to lead the Saints over the Spartans at Homestead’s new diamond. Libby Minobe homered for Homestead in the bottom of the first to set the tone.

