Severe weather causes damage to pole barn in Wattsburg

The severe weather on Monday left behind some damage in Wattsburg.

The rain and wind caused a pole barn to be uprooted from the ground and collapse.

According to witnesses from the scene, the pole barn was blown towards a tree line and eventually settled on the ground.

Debris could be seen spread across the property. No injuries were reported.

