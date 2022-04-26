Severe weather causes damage to pole barn in Wattsburg
The severe weather on Monday left behind some damage in Wattsburg.
The rain and wind caused a pole barn to be uprooted from the ground and collapse.
According to witnesses from the scene, the pole barn was blown towards a tree line and eventually settled on the ground.
Debris could be seen spread across the property. No injuries were reported.
