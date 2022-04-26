ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wattsburg, PA

Severe weather causes damage to pole barn in Wattsburg

By PAT HRITZ
 2 days ago

The severe weather on Monday left behind some damage in Wattsburg.

The rain and wind caused a pole barn to be uprooted from the ground and collapse.

According to witnesses from the scene, the pole barn was blown towards a tree line and eventually settled on the ground.

Neighbors of Erie County Veterans Memorial Park voice concerns on nearby junkyard

Debris could be seen spread across the property. No injuries were reported.

