Chauvin seeks appeal: Attorneys argue for new trial in brief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s peace officer license will go before a judge in September. In December, the embattled sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $610 fine. He also agreed to pay the county $47,711.69 for the squad vehicle wrecked in the crash. Facing mounting calls to resign, Hutchinson said he will not seek reelection in November, but will serve out the rest of his term. Meanwhile, state regulators are still weighing whether or not to suspend his peace officer...

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO