Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin seeks appeal: Attorneys argue for new trial in brief

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In an appeal briefing filed on Monday, an attorney for Derek Chauvin laid out their arguments for why he deserves a new trial in the murder of George Floyd. Among the list of arguments, that were included in the 82-page...

