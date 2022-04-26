Chauvin seeks appeal: Attorneys argue for new trial in brief

Derek Chauvin has submitted an appeal to overturn his April 2021 conviction for murdering George Floyd, court documents show.His lawyers submitted the appeal with Minnesota’s Court of Appeals on Monday asking to either overturn the conviction, order a retrial in another venue, or reduce his sentence because of alleged “misconduct”."The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors - literally every day - to news demonising Chauvin and glorifying Floyd, which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice," the lawyers wrote alleged.The lengthy document also outlined a number of alleged instances of prosecutor misconduct and said Chauvin, a former Minneapolis...
