Politics

Ukrainian family fleeing war finds refuge in Phoenix

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother and daughter fled the war...

www.12news.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
