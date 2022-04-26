ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Artists invite public to partake in self-guided driving tour throughout Roanoke Valley neighborhoods

By Kylie Kidd
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After two years, Roanoke Valley artists are excited to welcome back the Open Studios Tour in person. The free event will take place on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can take a self-guided...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Moonshine Car Show & Bash is this Saturday

This Saturday, the seventh annual Moonshine Car Show & Bash will take place at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum. Over 100 vehicles that were used, or could have been used, to haul moonshine will be on display. The thoroughly authentic car show is free. The Moonshine Bash is directly across the road at the 1800 farm museum and is a ticketed event. Two distilleries, Twin Creeks of Rocky Mount and Five Mile Mountain in Floyd, will be serving moonshine tastings throughout the day. Live music will be provided by Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers, JoJo Stockton, Seph Custer and Shavante Hughes with the Pocketkings & Soultones. Food will be available for purchase. The 1800 farm museum will be open for tours. For more information, call 540-365-4412 or email bri@ferrum.edu.
FLOYD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Roanoke, VA
Entertainment
County
Roanoke County, VA
Augusta Free Press

Places to visit in Virginia this summer

Visitors to Virginia can travel back in time and visit the homes of important historical personalities, including eight U.S. presidents. Museums, hiking trails, wineries, mountains, magnificent parks, lakes, beaches, and unique attractions await travelers to Virginia. The state welcomes visitors all year and is a great place to visit for a fun-filled vacation with a rich history. The finest things to do in Virginia are listed below.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Miss Roanoke Valley joins Honor Flight as EMT

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An Honor Flight trip that carried a dozen veterans to Washington over the weekend included a dozen ‘guardians’ to look after the veterans, and a team of additional volunteers to take care of other logistics. Isabella Jessee is an EMT, and she joined the...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Henderson
WDBJ7.com

Sugar Ray set to perform in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets go on sale April 29 for a performance by the band Sugar Ray at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park. The show, set for July 3, will be part of the Freedom First Festival. Sugar Ray had several ‘90s hits, including “Someday,” “When it’s Over,” “Every Morning”...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Tamarack Marketplace opens a new ‘Out of this World’ art exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A new art exhibit opened this weekend at Tamarack Marketplace. The theme of the new exhibit is “Space: The Fine Art Frontier”. There are different pieces of art including photography, watercolor, oil painting, and handmade works. Mandy Lash, Gallery Director with Tamarack, said the solar system and star-scape of the Mountain State provide […]
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Valley#Ceramic Art#The Open Studios Tour#Robin Daniel Cater#Open Studios
WDBJ7.com

Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skechers is opening a store at Tanglewood Mall, according to the Roanoke County Economic Development Department. The popular shoe brand will occupy a portion of the former Stein Mart space and will share a space with Burlington. “Skechers is a well-known consumer brand that adds to...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Seven lucky ducklings safe after rescue from Roanoke City storm drain

ROANOKE, Va. – Seven Mallard ducklings are now safe after being rescued from a Roanoke City storm drain. Sabrina Garvin, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, said the brood had been trapped there since Saturday. Roanoke City Animal Control Officer Jenkins freed them from the drain on...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

CASA to hold its final Shoe Sale fundraiser

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local nonprofit, which supports abused and neglected children, plans to hold its annual shoe sale fundraiser for the last time Saturday. CASA of Central Virginia has held the fundraiser since 1999 but has decided to eliminate the shoe sale after this year since it has a small staff and does numerous other fundraising events.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

No cause determined for brush fire in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt and no structures damaged in a Sunday brush fire in Franklin County. The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 1647 Tripple Creek Road in the Rocky Mount area. Five to seven acres were burned, according to the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
WDBJ7.com

Part of Greenway will be closed this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small stretch of the Tinker Creek Greenway will be closed Thursday and Friday (4/28 and 29) for repaving. The 0.1 mile closure will be just north of Dale Avenue, according to PLAY Roanoke. Users will be able to access the Dale Avenue South Trailhead and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke businessman celebrates 100th birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family and friends of Roanoke businessman Claude Smith gathered to celebrate a milestone Monday night. Smith is the president and owner of State Amusement Company. This week he celebrates his 100th birthday. Asked for the keys to his long life, Smith said healthy habits, hard work...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Experts provide tips ahead of busy hiking season in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Warmer weather typically brings out an array of people who are venturing outside to hike the mountains of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. According to the manager of Walkabout Outfitter in downtown Roanoke, Rayna Christman, we could see even more hikers lacing up their boots to hit area trails this year than we […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy