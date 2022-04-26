16-Year-Old Boy Shot & Killed At Denver Skate Park

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police shared dramatic video that showed the moment a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at a skate park on April 23. Police say Juan Herrera-Lozano was at the Denver Skate Park on 19th Street at around 6 p.m.

That’s when video shows him approaching a black or dark-colored sedan. Moments later Herrera-Lozano drops to the ground and several other bystanders scatter in the area.

Police want to find the person inside the vehicle. If you have more information you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.