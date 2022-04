ROTHBURY, MI -- A limited number of general admission tickets will be available this week for the long-anticipated, three-day electric music festival in late June. After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans of the popular Electric Forest music festival will be happy to know the festivities are resuming June 23-26 in Rothbury. Many already have their wristbands for admission into the popular event in rural Oceana County.

ROTHBURY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO