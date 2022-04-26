ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why Western states have the worst air pollution

By Kylie Mohr / High Country News
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490LRM_0fK2yKhj00 Smoke from wildfires in California covers the San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge and buildings on the San Francisco skyline. Michael Short/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This article was originally featured on High Country News .

When recalling recent summers in the West, it’s impossible not to conjure up images of valleys choked with smoke, eerie red suns and familiar skylines bathed in an unnatural bright orange glow. So it might come as no surprise that parts of the West, particularly California, have been experiencing the nation’s worst air quality in recent years, according to a new report released on April 21 by the American Lung Association.

Every year, the American Lung Association, a national nonprofit that works to improve lung health and prevent lung disease, releases an air-quality “report card” to track and grade exposure to unhealthy levels of various types of air pollution. Its “State of the Air” analysis looks at two of the six outdoor air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act, including both short-term spikes and annual levels of particle pollution, and ground-level ozone air pollution, often known as smog. This year’s report includes Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data at monitoring sites around the country from 2018 through 2020.

Overall, the report card paints a grim picture. More days with “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality were documented than ever before recorded in the report’s 20-year existence. Compared to last year’s report, 2.1 million more Americans now live in counties with unhealthy air.

Altogether, almost 9 million more people were exposed to unhealthy levels of particulate pollution compared to previous reports, in large part due to breathing in wildfire smoke. “That’s a huge jump in the number of people at risk from this really deadly pollution,” said Katherine Pruitt, lead author and the American Lung Association’s national senior director of policy. Mary Prunicki, an air pollution researcher at Stanford University’s Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, called the exposure number “sadly amazing.” Prunicki, who was not involved in the report, said, “I think it shows you don’t have to live next to a fire to experience the impact and the health damages from the smoke.”

Two opposing trends are illustrated in “State of the Air.” Emissions from transportation and power plants have fallen drastically since the implementation of the 1970 Clean Air Act , a comprehensive federal law that regulates sources of emissions. But in recent years, climate change-fueled increases in pollution are increasing public health challenges. This combination has resulted in a startling disparity in air quality between the Eastern and Western United States. The urban, industrialized Eastern and Midwestern states are now getting passing grades compared to 15 years ago, while Western states now dominate the charts. “Simply, climate change is undercutting the progress we would have made,” the report states.

Fine particulate matter air pollution, or particle pollution, originates in numerous ways: from wildfires, wood-burning stoves , diesel engines and more. Known as PM 2.5, fine particulate pollution is incredibly small ( much finer than a human hair) and can be absorbed into a person’s lungs and bloodstream. The microscopic particles can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, as well as cause lung cancer. Research published last year shows that not all PM 2.5 is the same and that wildfire smoke impacts respiratory health more than fine particles from other sources.

Here are some takeaways on the pollution in the West:

  • California cities dominated the top five cities most polluted by both short-term and year-round particle pollution, with one exception: Fairbanks, Alaska.
  • Fresno, California, had the worst short-term particle pollution for a metropolitan area, while Bakersfield, California, ranked worst year-round.
  • All 21 of the counties that got a failing grade for annual particle pollution were located in five Western states.
  • Eighty-six of the 96 counties with failing grades for short-term particle pollution were in 11 Western states.
  • Only one of the 25 cities most polluted by daily particulate matter was outside the West.
  • Of the 24 worst, 11 were in California, nine in the Pacific Northwest and four in the Southwest.

Pruitt blamed wildfires for much of this geographic trend. “We knew that some bad news was coming, because we knew what the 2020 wildfire season was like,” she said. “But that was still a shock.” Prunicki’s research, some of which has focused on Fresno, analyzes blood from groups of pregnant people, children and firefighters exposed to wildfires and air pollution. “Wildfires have tipped the scale and made the West a lot less attractive in terms of air quality,” she said. The 25 worst cities for long-term particle pollution were more equally scattered around the country, including cities with power plants and industrial emissions as opposed to focusing mostly on places directly affected by wildfires.

Many of the same areas in California also topped the “most polluted by ozone pollution” list, followed by Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona. Ground-level ozone is a respiratory irritant that can trigger coughing and asthma attacks, as well as shortness of breath. Ozone pollution is not emitted directly; rather, it derives from a photochemical transformation that occurs when organic compounds and nitrogen oxide pollutants interact with sunlight. And research published in 2014 found that it is increasing as temperatures rise due to climate change.

Over the years, Los Angeles has consistently remained the city with the nation’s worst ozone pollution, according to the American Lung Association’s analysis. Again, cities in the West, particularly in California and the Southwest, dominated the most ozone-polluted list, in part due to their trademark warm and sunny days. A 2019 study found that long-term exposure to ozone pollution is basically equivalent to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for many years.

The report also reiterates the fact that socioeconomic inequalities exacerbate environmental harms. People of color were 61% more likely than white people to live in a county failing in at least one pollutant category, and over three times as likely to live in a county with a failing grade for all three kinds of pollution. Other high-risk groups include people experiencing poverty, children, older adults, people with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, and pregnant women. “The evidence has been building and building, and now it’s pretty irrefutable that both ozone and particulate pollution put pregnancy outcomes at risk,” Pruitt said. “Now we really can say that air pollution impacts people at every stage of life.”

The American Lung Association would like to see the EPA strengthen its air-quality standards for particulate matter and ozone as a first step. “The standards that are currently set, about how much pollution is OK before municipalities have to do something, is too high,” Pruitt said. “People’s health is at risk even when the information they’re getting from the air quality index says it’s good.” Stricter standards are being considered now, with new proposals expected this summer. The organization is also calling on the EPA to set stronger emissions standards for vehicles.

While that won’t begin to eliminate the particulate matter coming from the West’s increasingly severe wildfires, or wholly mitigate the climate’s impact on ozone pollution, actions from the individual to federal level could help move the needle toward a vision of clear valleys, cityscapes and sunsets. In the meantime, Prunicki is strongly advocating for emergency preparedness. “There needs to be a focus on prediction of smoke patterns,” she said. “There needs to be some type of warning system.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

New water restrictions in California show just how bad the Western drought is

In the face of a deepening drought and ongoing water shortages, southern Californians will soon experience the most severe water restrictions ever applied in the region. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California voted unanimously on Tuesday to implement a new framework that would limit water use for about 6 million southern Californians. As of June 1, dozens of cities and districts will need to limit residents’ outdoor watering to once a week or reduce total water use below a certain target. Water providers must draft plans to police their customers and could face fines of up to $2,000 per acre-foot of water, about 325,850 gallons, in excess of monthly allocation limits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Act#Ozone Pollution#Particulate Pollution#Western#Smoke#High Country News#Red Suns
The Independent

Virginia wind farm job claims questioned by state regulators

As Virginia-based Dominion Energy seeks to build what it calls the country's largest offshore wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, the company and its supporters have touted the economic development opportunities expected to accompany the 176-turbine project. But state regulators, who are currently considering whether to grant approval for the massive project, say the economic picture might not be so rosy. In testimony filed earlier this month, regulators said that in claiming the wind farm will create jobs and tax growth, the company relied on a “stale” study that didn't account for the impact of its Virginia electric...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Open-Source “Unique Building Identifier” Can Help Track and Reduce Energy Use and Emissions

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers create geo-location program with energy-saving goals. Computerized maps and their multiple features are a marvel. They’ll get you from point A to point B. They’ll even get you to points C and D and to places in between while suggesting the best neighborhood shops for coffee, pizza, and office supplies.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
The Independent

Progress made on wildfires, but high winds threaten efforts

Fire crews took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states, but fear the return of stronger winds Tuesday could spread the flames further.A southwestern Nebraska wildfire that killed a former volunteer fire chief last week, injured 15 firefighters and destroyed several homes was about half contained, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said. But firefighters there were in a race with Mother Nature to hold that line and finish a containment border, said Jonathan Ashford, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.The fire, dubbed the...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Wildfires Tear Across Several States, Driven by High Winds

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April 23, 2022 near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires. (Nebraska State Patrol via AP)
NEBRASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tour Boat Hits Whale Off the Coast of Mexico; Six People Injured

A tour boat collided with a whale or a whale shark in the Pacific Ocean, located off the coast of Mexico, injuring half a dozen people. Local authorities have launched an investigation as the vessel was not supposed to be in the said area of the water. Collision Incident. Mexican...
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Climate Activist Who Self-Immolated in Front of Supreme Court Dies

An activist who set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court last week in an apparent climate protest has died. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., confirmed over the weekend that Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, had died after lighting himself on fire, according to reports from local news site the Boulder Daily Camera and the New York Times.
BOULDER, CO
Bloomberg

The Rich, Black Soil That Fed a Growing China Is Washing Away

In one of his first actions as Supreme Leader, Chairman Mao Zedong sent tens of thousands of soldiers and educated youth into China’s northeastern provinces with a mission: raze the forests and replace them with houses and farms, cultivating a granary that would nourish a billion people for decades.
AGRICULTURE
thetrace.org

The Suicide Risk of ‘Second-Hand’ Gun Exposure

NEW from THE TRACE: The government is supplying federal agencies with a shooting target that resembles a Black man. Artist Tracy Brown came across the targets after she’d searched online for gun training opportunities. And we learned that the government’s General Services Administration awarded the company that manufactures them certification as an “armament training device,” meaning it sells its rubber dummies to U.S. government agencies in bulk and at a substantial discount. That company, Kistabra, aka Rubber Dummies, secured a federal contract through 2024 worth up to $500,000. “When I first saw it, it made me sick to my stomach,” one police officer says of the design. Brown included a rubber bust of the image for a recent exhibit, “Decommissioning Stage 4,” which opened in downtown Oakland, California, earlier this month. Selin Thomas has that story here.
OAKLAND, CA
Popular Science

Popular Science

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy