Lanes will be closed on the Roth Bridge at night Monday through Thursday of next week. Photo by Christopher Owens/DelDOT Night drivers using the Roth Bridge over the C&D Canal should be aware that roadwork is going to cause the lanes to be switched from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 5. The Army ... Read More

