Mobile, AL

CBU golfer, 40, finishes 12th at Gulf South Conference championships

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 2 days ago

Jonathan Shuskey, a 40-year-old Army veteran and Christian Brothers University freshman who taught himself how to play golf, finished 12th last week at the Gulf Coast Conference championships.

Shuskey was the top Bucs finisher in a field of 50 at Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama. He led the team with a 2-over 218, and was one of three Bucs to finish in the top 20 (Benjamin Boquete and Daniel Maybee tied for 20th). Daniel Montes finished tied for 32nd.

Christian Brothers placed fourth out of 10 teams in the overall standings, its second-best tournament showing in program history and the first time with consecutive top-5 seasons.

Shuskey, who picked up golf in 2007, got serious about golf while posted at Fort Campbell from 2010 to 2014. He served five tours of combat.

