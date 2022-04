Development of a business park that will include industrial, office and retail elements on Robinson Road was approved by Oak Ridge North City Council at an April 25 meeting. The location is within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction, and it will be annexed into the city, according to meeting materials. The agreement includes a Chapter 380 agreement, which means the developer will run utilities at its own expense and be reimbursed through sales tax generation and impact fees. The developer can be reimbursed for up to $400,000 in construction costs over a seven-year period from a percentage of sales tax generated by the site, according to meeting materials.

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO