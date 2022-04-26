ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

General Hospital star Maurice Bernard hints at retiring 'soon enough' from the soap opera after a near 30-year run as Sonny Corinthos

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

General Hospital is the longest-running soap opera of all time, debuting way back in 1963, with Maurice Bernard appearing in the most episodes since his debut in 1993... though the actor is contemplating retiring from the show.

The 59-year-old actor first appeared as mafia leader Sonny Corinthos in August 1993, with his 2,886 episodes by far the most of any other actor in the show's storied history.

Bernard debuted a YouTube channel dubbed State of Mind last year, and during a special live episode on Sunday, revealed that he's contemplating retiring... though he's not sure quite when that will happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SxxL_0fK2wzxE00
Retiring: General Hospital is the longest-running soap opera of all time, debuting way back in 1963, with Maurice Bernard appearing in the most episodes since his debut in 1993... though the actor is contemplating retiring from the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTCHg_0fK2wzxE00
Not sure: Bernard debuted a YouTube channel dubbed State of Mind last year, and during a special live episode on Sunday, revealed that he's contemplating retiring... though he's not sure quite when that will happen

During the live video session, he answered questions from fans in the chat, including one where he was asked about his future on General Hospital.

'I'm really happy right now. If you know me, you know it’s in waves how happy I am on General Hospital. Up and down, up and down,' he admitted.

He admitted that, 'Acting isn’t what it was when I was young. Sometimes it’s difficult and it hits me in places to act that I don’t like. But right now, I’m really happy on GH.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZFXu_0fK2wzxE00
Future: During the live video session, he answered questions from fans in the chat, including one where he was asked about his future on General Hospital

The actor admitted that if he ever left acting, 'I would want to bring this State of Mind [series] in a place where I could make a good enough living to just do this.

'I think there’s less pressure here for me, and I can still work with mental health,' he added of his weekly YouTube series.

He has continued to work outside of General Hospital as well, with recent projects including playing John Gotti in the 2019 TV movie Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter, along with a guest-starring spot on Castle and a role in the 2015 film Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A65kZ_0fK2wzxE00
Living: The actor admitted that if he ever left acting, 'I would want to bring this State of Mind [series] in a place where I could make a good enough living to just do this

The actor admitted that, when it comes to retirement, he doesn't, 'know when, but soon enough I’ll be done with it. Sorry. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth.'

Bernard was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 22 years of age and he became a spokesperson for the disorder for Mental Health America.

He ultimately convinced the show's writers to make his character Sonny Corinthos bipolar as well, which has been highly praised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VQi5_0fK2wzxE00
Admitted: The actor admitted that, when it comes to retirement, he doesn't, 'know when, but soon enough I’ll be done with it. Sorry. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth'

Bernard has won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2003, 2019, and 2021.

He also won three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1996, 2003, and 2005.

Before his legendary run on General Hospital, Bernard played Nico Kelly in a three-year, 300-episode run of All My Children from 1989 to 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5ZF2_0fK2wzxE00
Award: Bernard has won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2003, 2019, and 2021

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tyler Christopher Reflects Upon a Restorative Reunion With His Father — Plus, See How the Star’s Adorable Son Takes After Him

We can feel the pride from both dads already. The last few weeks have been intense for soap vet Tyler Christopher. His interview with his former General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for State of Mind was honest and vulnerable and it helped his fans better understand Nikolas’ original portrayer and all he’s been through on his road to recovery and healing. On top of that, it earned him scores of praise and thanks from those who watched and those who felt a little less alone in their own struggles with alcohol.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

On Her 23rd Birthday, Watch the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Grow From Joyful Teenager to Doting Aunt

“You are sweet, you are joy, you are love and most importantly, you are our life.”. All you have to do is take a quick glance at Maurice Benard’s social media and its clear that the General Hospital star is overflowing with love for his kids. And with three daughters and a son, Sonny’s portrayer has a lot of love to give!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gotti
Person
Victoria Gotti
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Mafia#State Of Mind
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

This Is Us: Mandy Moore threw up after reading penultimate script

Mandy Moore has revealed that she threw up after reading the penultimate script for This Is Us. The NBC drama series, which tells the tearful story of the Pearson family through multiple generations, comes to an end on 24 May after six seasons.During an appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival, Moore, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and a few castmates, spoke about the show’s remaining episodes and their emotions going into the finale. “The second to last script, it made Mandy throw up,” Fogelman explained.Moore joked: “A beautiful throw-up. It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Takes His ‘Shot’ — and Makes It

Daytime favorite dons some camouflage and walks away with a win. While you are watching your favorite Salem soap or even taking in a primetime series or movie, be sure to pay attention to the commercials that follow. If you don’t, you just might miss a very familiar daytime face. Days of Our Lives actor Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) shared an iSpot.tv video on his Instagram, featuring none other than himself in the latest commercial for the United States Army.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Well, Luke-ee Here! The Return of General Hospital’s Jennifer Smith Just Dropped a Huge Hint That [Spoiler]’s Alive and Well

Folks watching General Hospital today, Wednesday, April 6, were treated to a surprise when Holly Gagnier popped back up on our screens as mob princess Jennifer Smith. Last seen at Luke’s funeral back in January, at the time, the late Frank Smith’s daughter dearest hinted at more revelations to come. Her mourning of her ex, Luke, was revealed to be little more than a pretense for Jennifer to find out whether Sonny had any plans to expand the business out west.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy