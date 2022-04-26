General Hospital star Maurice Bernard hints at retiring 'soon enough' from the soap opera after a near 30-year run as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital is the longest-running soap opera of all time, debuting way back in 1963, with Maurice Bernard appearing in the most episodes since his debut in 1993... though the actor is contemplating retiring from the show.

The 59-year-old actor first appeared as mafia leader Sonny Corinthos in August 1993, with his 2,886 episodes by far the most of any other actor in the show's storied history.

Bernard debuted a YouTube channel dubbed State of Mind last year, and during a special live episode on Sunday, revealed that he's contemplating retiring... though he's not sure quite when that will happen.

Retiring: General Hospital is the longest-running soap opera of all time, debuting way back in 1963, with Maurice Bernard appearing in the most episodes since his debut in 1993... though the actor is contemplating retiring from the show

Not sure: Bernard debuted a YouTube channel dubbed State of Mind last year, and during a special live episode on Sunday, revealed that he's contemplating retiring... though he's not sure quite when that will happen

During the live video session, he answered questions from fans in the chat, including one where he was asked about his future on General Hospital.

'I'm really happy right now. If you know me, you know it’s in waves how happy I am on General Hospital. Up and down, up and down,' he admitted.

He admitted that, 'Acting isn’t what it was when I was young. Sometimes it’s difficult and it hits me in places to act that I don’t like. But right now, I’m really happy on GH.'

Future: During the live video session, he answered questions from fans in the chat, including one where he was asked about his future on General Hospital

The actor admitted that if he ever left acting, 'I would want to bring this State of Mind [series] in a place where I could make a good enough living to just do this.

'I think there’s less pressure here for me, and I can still work with mental health,' he added of his weekly YouTube series.

He has continued to work outside of General Hospital as well, with recent projects including playing John Gotti in the 2019 TV movie Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter, along with a guest-starring spot on Castle and a role in the 2015 film Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Living: The actor admitted that if he ever left acting, 'I would want to bring this State of Mind [series] in a place where I could make a good enough living to just do this

The actor admitted that, when it comes to retirement, he doesn't, 'know when, but soon enough I’ll be done with it. Sorry. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth.'

Bernard was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 22 years of age and he became a spokesperson for the disorder for Mental Health America.

He ultimately convinced the show's writers to make his character Sonny Corinthos bipolar as well, which has been highly praised.

Admitted: The actor admitted that, when it comes to retirement, he doesn't, 'know when, but soon enough I’ll be done with it. Sorry. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth'

Bernard has won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2003, 2019, and 2021.

He also won three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1996, 2003, and 2005.

Before his legendary run on General Hospital, Bernard played Nico Kelly in a three-year, 300-episode run of All My Children from 1989 to 1989.