Newburgh, IN

Newburgh Schnucks reopening after fire

By Rhett Baxley
 2 days ago

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnucks is informing customers that the store will be open at 6 a.m. on April 26. The store suffered a small electrical fire on April 24.

The store says they have removed several products from the deli, produce and bakery areas due to the fire. Repairs to the store will continue and will cause sections of the deli and produce areas to be closed.

The store apologizes for the inconvenience and reminds customers that the Lawndale and Green River locations are still open. The store is offering Schnucks Rewards customers 5x points for customers’ patience through May 1.

This story is an update of a previous story

WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

