Newburgh Schnucks reopening after fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnucks is informing customers that the store will be open at 6 a.m. on April 26. The store suffered a small electrical fire on April 24.

The store says they have removed several products from the deli, produce and bakery areas due to the fire. Repairs to the store will continue and will cause sections of the deli and produce areas to be closed.

The store apologizes for the inconvenience and reminds customers that the Lawndale and Green River locations are still open. The store is offering Schnucks Rewards customers 5x points for customers’ patience through May 1.

This story is an update of a previous story that can be viewed here .

