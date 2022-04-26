ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Police: Suspect led high-speed chase from Moline to Davenport

By Linda Cook, Eric Olsen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old East Moline man has been released on bond after police say he led a bi-state chase early Sunday. Austin Clenney faces a charge of eluding, a felony, and operating while under the influence – first offense, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. Shortly before 2 a.m....

