Napavine, WA

Tigers Erupt for 15 First-Inning Runs in Win Over Mules

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
Napavine right fielder Natalya Marcial tosses a ball back to the infield after making a catch near the fence against Toutle Lake on March 31.

Napavine scored all its runs in the first inning as the Tigers vaulted to a 15-0, run-rule victory over visiting Wahkiakum in a Central 2B League matchup on Monday.

“Literally every kid in the lineup scored,” Napavine coach Josh Fay said.

Tanner Simpson led the way for the Tigers’ offense, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Clara Fay was 2 for 2 and Taylen Evander was 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

Hannah Fay pitched three scoreless innings in the circle, striking out seven while allowing four hits and walking two.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules’ offense, going 2 for 2 on the day.

“Give credit to Wahkiakum,” Fay said. “We used about 55 bags of Diamond Dry on the field. We gutted it out.”

Napavine continues league play when it heads to Toledo on Thursday.

