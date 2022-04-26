JC GOLF: Chaps in 4th after first round of District 2 Championship

Midland College's Aston Castillo follows his putt 03/15/2022 during the TankLogix Golf Invitational at Ranchland Hills Golf Club. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The No. 1-ranked Midland College golf team is just four shots back of the leaders after the first round of the NJCAA Region V/District 2 Championship at The Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood on Monday.

The Chaparrals shot a 3-under 285 and are tied for fourth place with Western Texas College and are behind co-leaders McLennan Community College and Odessa College, while New Mexico Junior College is in third with a 284.

Teams were supposed to play 36 of the 54 holes on Monday but rain forced the tournament to be delayed. They are planning on playing the final 36 holes on Tuesday.

The Chaps were led by sophomore Aston Castillo, who is tied for fourth individually after shooting 3-under 69. Teammates Samual McKenzie, Angel Guerra and Bladen Samaniego all shot an even 72.

NJCAA Region V/District 2 Championship

At The Hideout Golf Club, Brownwood

Par: 72; Yards; 6,981

Team standings – T-1. McLennan CC 281; Odessa College 281; 3. New Mexico JC 284; T4. Midland College 285; Western Texas College 285; T-6. Weatherford College 286; Ranger College 286; 8. Blinn College 293; 9. Jacksonville College 335

Medalist standings – T-1. Mads Roddik, New Mexico JC, 67; Stetson Provence, Westerm Texas College, 67; 3. Grant Ferreira, Ranger College, 68; T-4. Sangha Park, Odessa College, 69; Matthis Lefevre, New Mexico JC, 69; Chris Choi, Weatherford, 69; Kevin Yang, McClennan, 69; Aston Castillo, Midland, 69; T-9. Marcelo Garza, Odessa, 70; Shoichiro Kato, McLennan, 70; Max Cooper, Odessa, 70.

Midland College (285) – Aston Castillo 69, Samual McKenzie 72, Bladen Samaniego 72, Angel Guerra 72, Adam Coull 73, JT Pittman 74