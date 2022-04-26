ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Wrap: Bo Bichette’s Eighth-Inning Grand Slam Hands Boston Loss

By Greg Dudek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once again, the Boston Red Sox couldn’t get their bats going and paid the price with a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center on Monday night. Boston has now lost five out of their last six games to sport a 7-10 record while the Blue Jays...

