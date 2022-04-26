ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Sheriff's office: 5-year-old boy critically injured after being hit by SUV in Franklin County

10TV
10TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in Franklin County on Monday. According to the sheriff's office,...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. According to a CPD dispatcher, a call was received at 1:45 p.m. on a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and West Dodridge Street going south. Police confirmed one person was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Sheriff#Honda
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
WTRF- 7News

2 injuries in four-vehicle crash in Belmont County

UPDATE: Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have said two people had minor injuries in the Belmont County crash. One driver was cited for assured clear distance. The scene has been cleared. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash in Belmont County. The crash occurred on State Route 7 South of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy