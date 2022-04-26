ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Could the Las Vegas Raiders really trade Darren Waller?

By Jason Willis
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have one of the elite tight ends in the NFL in Darren Waller, but could the franchise really send him away in a trade?. With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Raiders...

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Have Re-Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive line on Wednesday, re-signing nose tackle Carl Davis. Davis appeared in all 17 games for New England in 2021, making four starts. He recorded 19 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. He began his tenure with the Patriots during the 2020 season...
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders owner Davis still deeply 'hurt' by Gruden deception

Programming note: Watch "Race in America: A Candid Conversation" on Wednesday, April 27 at 5 p.m. and approximately 11 p.m on NBC Sports Bay Area. The recruitment continued for six years, involving more than a dozen cross-country flights, maybe hundreds of phone calls perhaps even nightly prayers. To call it a personal manhunt would be an understatement. This was obsession.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Are Pursuing Former Pro Bowl Raiders Tight End Via Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ravens Get Encouraging Injury News: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens got some great news on star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley on Monday afternoon. Stanley received a medical check-up pretty recently and it revealed that he’s on pace to be ready for the 2022 season. Stanley is coming off major ankle surgery after only playing in one game this past season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Already Seen Showing Off In A Broncos Uniform

Russell Wilson isn’t wasting any time ingratiating himself with Denver Broncos fans. The Pro Bowl quarterback was already blending in through other sports even before the Broncos started their offseason workout. He threw the opening pitch for the Colorado Rockies and attended a Denver Nuggets game with his family.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Chargers Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their offensive line this Tuesday, signing Will Clapp to a contract. Clapp, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, began his pro career with the New Orleans Saints. He signed his rookie contract with the team and made his NFL debut in December of 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Kay Adams Leaving For New Job: NFL World Reacts

Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network for a new position. The former Good Morning Football host has left the network and is eyeing a role with Amazon, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Marchand is also reporting that Adams could land as the host of Amazon Prime’s Thursday...
NFL
The Spun

Darren Waller Not Going Anywhere: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, trade rumors surfaced involving Darren Waller, suggesting the Las Vegas Raiders could trade the star tight end to the Green Bay Packers. However, a trade will not be happening. Waller said today that the Raiders told him he will not be traded. “They said that’s not a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Shuts Down Shocking Teammate Trade Rumors

The rest of the AFC should be worried about the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Derek Carr will remain their starting quarterback for a while after signing a three-year, $121.5 million extension. The team also brought in running back Brandon Bolden from the New England Patriots and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 18

It's now only four days until the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock starting in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There remain many directions the team could go, whether for need or the best player available. Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is a player who...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Reviewing Raiders' Biggest Offseason Contracts

The Raiders have been one of the most active organizations this NFL offseason thus far. Between free-agent signings, trades, and contract extensions, Las Vegas has dealt some serious cash since the end of the 2021 season, and that can be much attributed to the decisions of new general manager Dave Ziegler.
NFL
NBC Sports

Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

Melvin Gordon had 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Javonte Williams had 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns. The duo will be together again in 2022 on the new-look Broncos. The Broncos are re-signing Gordon to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million,...
DENVER, CO
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Provides Injury Updates on Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas

Rivera gives injury updates on Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two of Washington’s biggest potential offensive threats had their 2021 campaigns shortened by injuries. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas collectively appeared in just 11 games for the Burgundy & Gold last season, so anticipation for their return to the field has been ramping up over the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Miami Dolphins trade back into round one during the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is upon us and the Miami Dolphins have no top picks in the first 2 rounds, but could they be planning to move into the 1st round tonight?. The Miami Dolphins traded away all significant capital from this year’s draft in order to trade for Tyreek Hill, for a while there was much thought that the Dolphins were checking out of the 2022 draft but they might have other plans.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins have no top picks, but they have Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins have no top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but who cares about draft picks when Tyreek Hill is on your team? Dolphins fans aren’t stressing. Draft day is officially upon us, the day many fans look forward to in order to see how their team decides to improve its roster. The Dolphins fanbase doesn’t have that luxury in the top 100 picks this year, but do they really care if they have Tyreek Hill?
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: 2022 NFL Draft drinking games

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and Alabama football fans cannot wait to hear Tide players’ names called tonight. Fans will be watching around the country to see how things shake out, and parties will be held in every city. The NFL Draft is an event, and events...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

249K+
Followers
466K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy