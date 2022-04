LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Snowden has been found safe. The suspect is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. EARLIER STORY: The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for Shawntaya Snowden after she was seen Friday afternoon being dragged from 6403 New Cut Road and forced into a black Mazda CX7 with Kentucky license plates.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO