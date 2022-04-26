The future is bright for Bainbridge's J.R. Ritchie

Ryan Gustafson would not play on varsity for another two years, but DeSales baseball coach Tom Neubert had a gut feeling in 2019 that big things were in store for the then-freshman outfielder.
“He’s in the top five of outfielders I’ve ever coached,” Neubert said. “I’ve known that all along, ever since he...
The Westover High School Patriots basketball team made it to the final four in state tournament play for the second time in as many years, advancing to the championship game in March. On Tuesday the school celebrated with the community with a party outside the Government Center in downtown Albany.
Comments / 0