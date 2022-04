Boyer Valley girls and boys win RVC Golf Meets

(Harlan) The Harlan boys have three entries in the Drake Relays. Will Neuharth and Aidan Hall will run in the 100 on Friday morning. Coach Sam Brummer says, “Aidan has been a little dinged up at the beginning of the year, but like in most sports it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We were a little slower to go with him, but now that we are kind of entering the championship phase of the season he’s starting to go into form. Will picked up the slack in Aidan’s absence. Will was kind of our hammer so to speak. Now we have two hammers I guess. I’m liking the trajectory we are heading.”

HARLAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO