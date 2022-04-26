ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Attorney General Frosh Files Complaint Seeking Court Order to Restrain Harford County from Interfering with Fatal Shooting Investigation

By Dagger News Service
 2 days ago

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today filed a complaint requesting, among other things, a temporary restraining order to stop the Harford County Sheriff’s Office from interfering with the investigation of the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division into the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in Forest Hill on...

