Jeff Bezos trolls Elon Musk over Twitter deal

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaZc9_0fK2rlwv00

It's a battle of the world's richest men .

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posed a question about foreign influence, reacting to a New York Times reporter listing ways in which China is tied to Elon Musk, who on Monday convinced Twitter to sell him the company for $44 billion , and his electric car company, Tesla.

"Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" Bezos said in a tweet.

Bezos answered his own question a little more than an hour later as he started to make headlines for throwing shade at Musk.

RATCLIFFE PREDICTS STILL-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WILL BLOW DURHAM INQUIRY WIDE OPEN

"My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter," he said. "But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity."

Musk has referred to Twitter as the "de facto public town square" and recently overtook Bezos as the world's richest man , trolling Bezos in October with a silver medal emoji.

Musk is expected to submit the deal for review by the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission, but regulators are unlikely to sue to block the arrangement, former antitrust officials told the New York Times .

Musk, who plans to take Twitter private, has touted the platform as being a bastion of free speech, even for those who vilify him. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," he said in a tweet Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Musk has a net worth of $268.2 billion, while Bezos has $171.9 billion, according to Forbes . Bezos owns the Washington Post and founded Blue Origin, a company that has competed with Musk's SpaceX in the new space race to the moon .

Musk recently made headlines for a confrontation with a different multibillionaire, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates , about short-selling shares of Tesla stock. Musk said Sunday that he is "moving on" from that clash .

Comments / 6

Rolland Kerr
2d ago

The Boring Company is the most valuable asset Musk has. Yet most don't even consider it in his net worth. Elon is closer than you think to being a Trillionaire...

Reply
8
J F
2d ago

Did it also say “95% of Amazon products are made in China. Doing a search for ‘American made products’ on Amazon yields no useful results purposefully.”

Reply
5
magdolna helderman
2d ago

Jeff worry about loosing he’s loose girlfriend to Elan?

Reply
8
