A panel of experts is urging Bristol, Virginia, to stop using its local landfill after finding nearly a dozen deficiencies linked to air pollution and foul odors at the site. Their report, released Monday by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, caps off two years of complaints from city residents about steadily worsening air quality. The agency began investigating the landfill in 2020 after growing reports of odors coming from the landfill, which seemed to get worse despite the city’s efforts to fix the problem.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO