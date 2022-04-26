ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by next Tuesday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 05/02/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.4 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Thursday /10:10 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

