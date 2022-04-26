ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmland, IN

School board president resigns following 'disturbing' video

By WCPO Staff
 2 days ago
A local school board in Ohio announced on Sunday that board president John Gray resigned after a video posted online shows Gray being handcuffed by sheriff's deputies in Indiana.

In a statement posted on its website, the district said, "A video posted Saturday evening on YouTube shows John Gray, Goshen Local Schools board president, being handcuffed by law enforcement in Indiana. The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community."

The video, titled " 60 Year old President of Goshen OH school board, meeting an 11 y/o ," was uploaded to YouTube and Facebook Saturday night by the groups " PCI: Predator Catchers Indianapolis " and " PCM: Predator Catchers Muncie ." According to their websites , these are groups of volunteers that work to expose predators.

In the video, Gray said he traveled around two hours from Cincinnati to meet with an 11-year-old girl he had been messaging.

“I told her, ‘You’re a minor. We’re not doing any sexual relations,'” Gray said in the video.

“We didn’t say you were here for sexual things. You said that. Why did you say that?” asked one of the volunteers.

For more than 30 minutes, Gray tried to explain himself.

“I said you have beautiful lips,” he said. “She said something about trying clothes on, modeling, like a fashion show.”

"And you asked her to go down to her bra and panties,” one volunteer said.

Gray replied, “I did say that.”

He agreed that he spoke to the child about washing her in a bubble bath, as well as giving her a massage.

Gray said repeatedly, “She’s starving for something.”

At one point, Gray said he just wanted to cuddle with the child on a couch and make out.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office in Indiana, they were called to a Dollar General in Farmland, Indiana around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and had a conversation with Gray. He was not arrested and is not facing any criminal charges at this time, but the sheriff's office said they are still investigating. Gray resigned from the school board the next day.

Photo by: Goshen Local Schools

Parents waiting for their children after school said they were astonished to hear the news.

“That about made me sick,“ said Melony Stegman. “That about made me sick. It’s too much.”

The district's website said Gray has lived in Goshen for 33 years with his wife and children. In the video, he said he’s a grandfather now and has served as board president since 2005.

“The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community,” Superintendent Darrell Edwards said in a statement. “To be clear, Saturday’s incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School district. Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately.”

This story was originally published by Christian LeDuc and Courtney Francisco from WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Tased

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Dollar Tree Help Wanted Sign Just Got Manager Fired

A Dollar Tree manager allegedly posted a discriminatory help wanted sign that got lots of attention. Things got a little weird last week in a small town about 30 minutes South of South Bend, Indiana. In a move that sounds motivated by frustration, the manager of the Dollar Tree in Bremen posted a handwritten sign that stirred things up according to WNDU,
SOUTH BEND, IN
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Anderson High School suspends mascot use following viral video

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School is suspending the use of its Indian mascot following a viral TikTok video of students performing in what appears to be Native American garb. The Delaware Tribe of Indians is now working with the school in hopes of making changes. Anderson Community Schools...
ANDERSON, IN
