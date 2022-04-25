ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring's Game Boy demake is absolutely brilliant

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There’s no question that Elden Ring is beautiful, but one fan is keen on turning the Lands Between into an 8-bit adventure. Not that old-school visuals are any less pretty, mind you.

Over on Reddit, user Shintendo revealed their Elden Ring demake for the Game Boy (Thanks, VG247). This project is only in the beginning stages, as is evident by footage where only the Chapel of Anticipation starting area is complete. Even the horrific Grafted Scion boss fight is there for you to live out that extremely early-game nightmare.

Watch the snippet of gameplay from the Elden Ring demake for yourself below. It’s certainly channeling the game energy as Zelda: Link’s Awakening or Pokemon Red for Game Boy.

I’m making an Elden Ring demake for the Game Boy! It will work on real hardware! from Eldenring

The rolling animation is just adorable and hilarious. Almost like the poor little tarnished is cartwheeling through the air without a care in the world.

Shintendo said in the

that not only will this version of Elden Ring be playable on real hardware, but they’re aiming to release a demo by the end of May.

As for where you might be able to download it, they’re hoping to release it on Itch.io — which is the same PC storefront where Bloodborne’s PS1 demake is along with the (eventual) kart-racing spinoff. FromSoftware titles are perfect for old-school makeovers, it seems.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

