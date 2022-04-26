ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem-Keizer assistant superintendent weighs in on violence in schools

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many districts, Salem-Keizer has seen more...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Reason.com

COVID-19 Policies Wrecked Public School Enrollment and Student Outcomes

After the historic one-year enrollment drop of 2.5 percent in the 2020-21 school year, public K-12 attendance has stubbornly refused to bounce back. Two new studies further indicate that the biggest two-year declines correlate strongly with the most restrictionist school-opening policies, particularly in Democratic-controlled big cities. The American Enterprise Institute...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent

Comments / 0

Community Policy