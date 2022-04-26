ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

ROUNDUP: Track and field, softball, tennis ...

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Free Academy softball team led 4-0 early by the host Utica Notre Dame Jugglers rallied with a seven-run fourth inning. But RFA responded with six runs over the next three innings to get a 10-8 Tri-Valley League win Friday. Rome batters totaled 10 hits and the Jugglers...

Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro’s Skermont no-hits Proctor

Colin Skermont tossed a no-hitter for Whitesboro in a 3-0 win at home Monday against Utica Proctor, the Warriors’ Tri-Valley League opener. Skermont walked two and hit a batter but allowed no hits or runs in seven innings. He’s now 2-0 this season. The Warriors scored one in...
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: RFA sweeps Proctor on softball diamond ...

The Rome Free Academy softball team bounced back from Monday’s 12-inning loss with a sweep of Tuesday doubleheader at home against Utica Proctor, 5-0 and 10-3, in Tri-Valley League play. “Huge,” said RFA head coach Jerry Closinski after the pair of wins at Kost Field. “We’re 3-1 in the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

College sports in brief: Utica's Miga earns Empire 8 weekly honor

Utica-Notre Dame High School graduate and Utica University golfer Joe Miga earned the Empire 8 Conference’s player of the week honor. Miga, who is from Clinton, earned the honor Monday, the conference announced. Miga was medalist of Utica’s dual match against Hamilton College over the weekend, carding a score...
UTICA, NY
Rome, NY
Sports
Sentinel

Mifflin County nips State College in extra innings

STATE COLLEGE — Mifflin County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to earn a 4-2 Mid-Penn Conference baseball win over rival State College. The Huskies scored two runs in the top of the first before the Little Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Romesentinel.com

Westmo baseball stays unbeaten

WESTMORELAND — Hunter Kierpiec pitched a complete game, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven to help Westmoreland earn a 9-1 win over Herkimer in a Center State Conference Division II baseball game on Tuesday. Kierpiec also walked three in earning his third win of the...
WESTMORELAND, NY
#Track And Field#Boys Tennis#Rome Free Academy#Utica Notre Dame#Rfa#Tri Valley League#Jugglers#Vita Waters#Knights#Cicero North Syracuse#Tvl#Accelerate Sports
Sentinel

Juniata’s Lauver tops teammate for district title

ALTOONA — It was an all Juniata tennis finals in the District 6 Class 2A boys tennis championship between Max Lauver and Adam French and in the end, it was Lauver who came out on top to win the District 6 Class 2A title on Wednesday. It was back...
Romesentinel.com

John Clarke Ryan

John Clarke Ryan, 79, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Boston Medical Center, after a long illness. Born on July 23, 1942, in Utica, John is the son of John F. and Margaret (Quinn) Ryan. He was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, attended Mount St. Mary College, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Arizona State University with a BA in International Commerce and Language.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Paul E. Farrell

Paul E. Farrell, 58, of Manitou Springs and Utica, NY, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. Born on September 20, 1963, in Brooklyn, NY, Paul was the son of Edward Joseph and Patricia (McMahon) Farrell. He received his education in Endicott, NY, and worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 113 among others.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

William ‘Bill P. Schmidt

WHITESBORO — William “Bill” P. Schmidt, 58, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Colonial Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Rome. Born on November 19, 1963, in New Hartford, Bill is the son of Richard A. Schmidt, Sr. and Marilyn (Benbow) Schmidt. He was a graduate of New York Mills High School.
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Mystery surrounds departure of Kenton Buckner as Syracuse police chief (Good Morning CNY for April 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 31. Cloudy; rain or snow shower possible. Five-day forecast. CRAFTING DRINKS: “A BEER FOR EVERY PALATE”: A quick glance at a map of the Finger Lakes shows Hector, a town on the east side of Seneca Lake, at what could be called the geographic center of the region. It seems appropriate that this town in the very heart of the Finger Lakes is the birthplace of Lucky Hare Brewing. At Lucky Hare, they like to say they make “a beer for every palate.” That’s typically about 80 different beers a year. (Video) (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 26, 2022

BLASCHAK — Mary T. Blaschak, 94, of Rome, on Feb. 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, Rome. Burial St. Peter’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. CARAHER — Georgiana M. Caraher, 89, of Knoxboro, on April...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teresa M. Gillette

Teresa Marie Gillette (Tea), 51, wife of Keith Gillette of Vernon Center, passed away at home with her family by her side on April 22, 2022. Teresa was born in Syracuse, NY on January 21, 1971, to Eileen and Leon Ryder. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1989. In 1990, she proudly enlisted in the United States Army where she received basic training. She then attended Morrisville College and received a business degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY

