Minneapolis On Record Pace For Homicides In 2022

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the past five days, there have been five homicides in Minneapolis.

Investigators are working non-stop to gather evidence to bring those responsible to justice, but Minneapolis is once again on a record pace for homicides in 2022.

MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten says there were three murders this weekend within a span of 15 hours.

“Just before noon we had a shooting in the 4100 block of Portland [Avenue], and then about 12 hours later, just before midnight, there was a shooting in the area of Lagoon and Hennepin, between Hennepin and Girard, and then two hours later on a transit bus there was a stabbing that occurred that resulted with a death,” Parten said.

A fatal shooting in on Bryant Avenue North on April 20, and another murder in the 600 block of 1st Avenue North on two days puts Minneapolis on pace for a record-breaking year.

(credit: CBS)

“Twenty-six [homicides] year to date last year. We’re at 27 today, and that unfortunately is the case that we’re on pace to last year’s trend,” Parten said.

Police are working around the clock — but they need help.

“In times when we see murder rates going up, we need people talking more,” he said.

MPD hopes if people are uncomfortable speaking with officers, they look for community leaders or boots-on-the ground organizations.

“We’re asking for partners in the community, those who can reach out to individuals with a propensity to violence, and speak with them,” Parten said.

Police know there is no way to police yourself out of this surge in violence. The only way is to stand shoulder to shoulder with community and work together to make a difference.

“Because when we stay silent, we leave people in danger,” Parten said.

Concerned@
2d ago

Another day in a socialist city, hopefully the sheeple will stop voting for demonrats so we can get back to living a good life

Not many Wise
2d ago

That's not unusual for democrat controlled areas. In fact it's normal and to be expected.

