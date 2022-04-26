ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Noble’s Schroeder signs with Trine basketball

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After helping lead Central Noble to the 2A state title game, Ryan Schroeder is taking his skills to Trine University as the senior inked with the Thunder on Monday afternoon.

Schroeder averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 4.3 assists per game for a Central Noble squad that finished 28-3 overall this season.

