Purdue basketball adds walk on, Thompson off to Florida Gulf Coast

A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall.

Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.

This season, he scored 20 or more points in six games. Against Crown Point on Dec. 28, he had his best scoring output – 26 points in a 63-56 loss. He had three games where he grabbed 10 or more rebounds.

King joins Camden Heide, 6-5 forward from Minneapolis, Fletcher Loyer, 6-3 guard from Fort Wayne Homestead, Will Berg, 7-1 center from Switzerland and Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, 5-10 point guard from Westfield for Purdue’s class of 2022.

That class ranks No. 32 nationally, according to 247sports.com.

Also, former Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson has committed to play at Florida Gulf Coast next season. He will be playing for new head coach Pat Chambers, most recently from Penn State.

According to Tobias Bass, of NBC Sports Edge scouting service, Thompson also considered Minnesota, Northern Kentucky, Loyola Marymount and Grand Canyon before settling on Gulf Coast.

Gulf Coast is located in Fort Myers, Florida. It's basketball program became Division I in 2011. It's NCAA Tournament claim to fame came in 2013 when as a No. 15 seed, it advanced to the Sweet 16 under former coach Andy Enfield, now at USC.