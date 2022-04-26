ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Purdue basketball adds walk on, Thompson off to Florida Gulf Coast

The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpgQL_0fK2oJ2O00

A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall.

Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.

This season, he scored 20 or more points in six games. Against Crown Point on Dec. 28, he had his best scoring output – 26 points in a 63-56 loss. He had three games where he grabbed 10 or more rebounds.

King joins Camden Heide, 6-5 forward from Minneapolis, Fletcher Loyer, 6-3 guard from Fort Wayne Homestead, Will Berg, 7-1 center from Switzerland and Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, 5-10 point guard from Westfield for Purdue’s class of 2022.

That class ranks No. 32 nationally, according to 247sports.com.

Also, former Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson has committed to play at Florida Gulf Coast next season. He will be playing for new head coach Pat Chambers, most recently from Penn State.

According to Tobias Bass, of NBC Sports Edge scouting service, Thompson also considered Minnesota, Northern Kentucky, Loyola Marymount and Grand Canyon before settling on Gulf Coast.

Gulf Coast is located in Fort Myers, Florida. It's basketball program became Division I in 2011. It's NCAA Tournament claim to fame came in 2013 when as a No. 15 seed, it advanced to the Sweet 16 under former coach Andy Enfield, now at USC.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Columbus, IN
Sports
City
Columbus, IN
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Columbus, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
Current Publishing

Familiar coach inherits Lawrence North High School boys basketball program

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Chris Giffin as Lawrence North High School’s boys basketball coach at its April 25 meeting. Giffin will be the second boys coach in program history. Jack Keefer announced his retirement earlier this month after 46...
MARION COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Pat Chambers
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#Purdue Basketball#North Florida#Twitter#Crown Point#Penn State#Purdue Guard
thecomeback.com

New SEC coach makes strong impression on Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Big 12 conference set to welcome four new teams for the 2023-24 academic year

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard the Big 12 conference is scheduled to welcome Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF in the coming years. The expansion came on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they would depart the Big 12 to join the SEC. The two programs are contractually bound to the conference through 2025, leaving the door open for a potential 14-team model at least temporarily.
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Switzerland
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Illinois seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

Two Illinois senior basketball players are testing the NBA Draft waters. Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner reported Wednesday Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft. It’s unclear whether or not they are retaining their college eligibility for the 2022-23 season, but both would have one year remaining.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Report: Younger Brother Of Former Buckeyes Star Is Transferring

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Hooker’s older brother, Malik Hooker, currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys after the Indianapolis Colts made the former Buckeyes star a first-round pick in 2017. The younger sibling recorded 33 tackles in 15 career games (four last season) with Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy