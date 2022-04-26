Candlelight vigil held for crime victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Field hosted a candlelight vigil on Monday for those who have fallen victim to crimes.

The victim assistance program with the Fort Wayne Police Department held a candlelight vigil to remember those who have died, and raise awareness for those who have been made victims.

The program has existed since 1981 and according to its director, Jessica Crozier, only 13% of police departments have a service job designed to help victims’ families.

At the vigil, those who were killed as a result of violent crime in Fort Wayne in the past five had their names announced as a way to honor them.

Many felt that acknowledging those who have been lost was an important part of the event. Don Nguyen, who lost her husband a year ago today due to a violent crime, said “I really appreciate what they did, and what they’ve done to recognize.”

Crozier remarked on how bittersweet the event was. “It’s just amazing that you pull together an event like this and have the support you do and really try to walk beside the victims of crime because unfortunately, that’s why we have jobs,” Crozier said.

The annual event also had prayer, speech, and music for those in attendance.

