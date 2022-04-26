GM to make hybrid Corvette, teases a fully electric version

The Corvette Z06 is seen on display at the New York International Auto Show on April 15. Getty Images

General Motors Co. is developing a hybrid version of its Chevrolet Corvette that could arrive at dealerships as early as next year.

A fully electric version of the iconic sports car is also in the works, said GM President Mark Reuss.

Further details will be released at a later date, he said. Reuss made the announcement in a LinkedIn post, Monday, following an appearance on CNBC.

didn’t specify whether the first electric Corvette would be a hybrid with an electric motor and gasoline engine that doesn’t require plugging in or a plug-in electric hybrid model.

GM’s Corvette announcement comes as legacy auto makers race to produce more electric vehicles to compete with Tesla Inc.

. The Detroit auto maker said it is working to surpass Tesla in EV sales, and is investing $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025.

